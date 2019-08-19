Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|4.59
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 1.43% respectively. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
