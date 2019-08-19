Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 1.43% respectively. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.