Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|5.59
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.27
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
