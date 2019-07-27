Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 5.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.