Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Comparing side by side

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.69 44.93M -0.17 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 720,032,051.28% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.