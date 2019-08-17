Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.60 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 14.19%. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.