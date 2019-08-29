Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 16.94% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oxford Square Capital Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Oxford Square Capital Corp. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s competitors beat Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.