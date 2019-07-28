Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 5.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.73 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 9.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.