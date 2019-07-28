Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|5.59
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.73
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 9.07% stronger performance.
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
