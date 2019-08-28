Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.46
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
Summary
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
