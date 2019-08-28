Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.