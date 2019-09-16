Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.56 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.28 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 42.96%. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.