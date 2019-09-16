Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.56
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.28
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 42.96%. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
