Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.55 N/A -0.17 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.78 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential downside of -11.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.