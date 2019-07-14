Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.08 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 26.95% respectively. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has 10.74% stronger performance.