Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.54
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|21.08
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 26.95% respectively. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has 10.74% stronger performance.
