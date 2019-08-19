Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Holder Selz Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $399,494

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 10,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 62,633 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 73,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 255,254 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 541,696 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects reported 0.02% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Selz Lc holds 112,885 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 16,569 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 131,351 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Bard Inc reported 64,324 shares stake. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 28,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). National Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 15,858 shares. Raymond James Financial Services reported 11,156 shares. 82 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,283 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxford Lane Capital: Where NAV Is Unhelpful And Cash Flows Are All That Matter – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TICC Capital Corp. Changes Name to Oxford Square Capital Corp. – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxford Lane Capital: I Prefer The Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2018. More interesting news about Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFS Credit: The Littlest CLO Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) CEO Jonathan Cohen on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Must Buy Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Stock – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2019: CSII,NTRI,TVTY,NITE,INO – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Reports Acquisition of WIRION Embolic Protection System & Related Assets from Gardia Medical Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Acquires Gardia Medical Ltd.’s WIRIONâ„¢ Embolic Protection System – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 535,047 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 7,892 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,120 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Management has 0.89% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 157,856 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Com owns 188,111 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 40,628 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 446,921 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 347,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 19 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 5,468 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 67,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 20,058 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,404 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).