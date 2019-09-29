Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.