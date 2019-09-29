Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.