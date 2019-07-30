Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A 1.33 19.26 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.78 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.5 consensus price target and a 1.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 90.7%. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.