Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We are comparing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.28
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
