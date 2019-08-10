Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A -0.49 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 14.19% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.