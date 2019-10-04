Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 39.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.