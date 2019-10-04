Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 39.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.