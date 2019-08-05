Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.79 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 2.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.