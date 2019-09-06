Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.28
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.09
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 29.86%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
