Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.09 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 29.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.