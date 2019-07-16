Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.26 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.16 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.