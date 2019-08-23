Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|23.64
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 55.65%. Competitively, 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
