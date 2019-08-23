Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.64 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 55.65%. Competitively, 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.