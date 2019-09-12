Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) Trades at $25.47 After Triangle; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 44 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 41 cut down and sold their equity positions in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.22 million shares, up from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synchronoss Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 23 Increased: 19 New Position: 25.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for 2.62 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 796,648 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 0.39% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 181,117 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 59.00% or $0.59 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.