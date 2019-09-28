Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) Trades at $25.44 After Triangle; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Position By $975,618

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) formed triangle with $24.68 target or 3.00% below today’s $25.44 share price. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) has $470.73M valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1,255 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) has risen 0.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 2.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 5,481 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 248,728 shares with $44.28 million value, down from 254,209 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $8.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 199,847 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian May Be Meaningful Event for Reinsurers – Barclays (RNR) (RE) – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23 million for 17.73 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 19,632 shares to 139,637 valued at $70.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Beigene Ltd Adr stake by 9,247 shares and now owns 722,294 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Com Limited has invested 0.25% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 14,877 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 5,463 shares stake. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17,607 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 5,250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 60,505 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 64,069 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.09% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 23,600 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv invested in 0.02% or 193 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 49,900 shares. Geode Mngmt holds 0.02% or 506,182 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Gp holds 0.02% or 937 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).