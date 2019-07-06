Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.26 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.93 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 17.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 46.22% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.