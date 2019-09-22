Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.63 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.