Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.63
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 21.27% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
