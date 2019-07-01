Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.01% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. N/A 25 19.26 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s competitors beat Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.