Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparison side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A -0.49 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.24 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.