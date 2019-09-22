Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.