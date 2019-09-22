Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
