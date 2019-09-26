Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.26
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.29
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 43.3% respectively. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
