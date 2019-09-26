Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A -0.49 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.29 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 43.3% respectively. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.