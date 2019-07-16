Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Contrasting side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.26 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.97 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.96% and its average target price is $105.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.