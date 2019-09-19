Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.38
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 41.06%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.