Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.38 N/A -0.49 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 41.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.