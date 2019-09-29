Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.56
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 16.94% respectively. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Square Capital Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
