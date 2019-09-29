Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 16.94% respectively. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.