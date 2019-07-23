Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.10 Moelis & Company 39 2.15 N/A 2.29 14.40

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Moelis & Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Moelis & Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Moelis & Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67

Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 28.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 90.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.67% stronger performance while Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.