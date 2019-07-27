Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.30 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.67% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Medley Management Inc.