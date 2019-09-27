Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|2
|0.00
|12.21M
|-2.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|599,911,560.95%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.