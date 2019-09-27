Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 2 0.00 12.21M -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 599,911,560.95% -32% -23.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.