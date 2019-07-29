Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Since Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A 1.33 19.10 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.73 N/A 2.00 10.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively Invesco Ltd. has a consensus price target of $20.8, with potential upside of 7.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.