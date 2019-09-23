Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.79 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 13.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 30.34%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.