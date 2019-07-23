Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|12
|13.90
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|1.71%
|5.43%
|8.04%
|14.06%
|8.25%
|12.87%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
