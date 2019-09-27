Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

We are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.31 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 37.23%. Competitively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.