Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

We are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.31
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 37.23%. Competitively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
