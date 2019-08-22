Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.40 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.