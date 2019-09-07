Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.41 N/A -0.49 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund