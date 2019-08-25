Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and 6661 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 27.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors 6661.