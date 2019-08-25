Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and 6661 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 27.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors 6661.
