Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) Trades at $25.60 After Triangle; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)

Among 7 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Burberry Group PLC has GBX 2650 highest and GBX 1800 lowest target. GBX 2105.71’s average target is -3.14% below currents GBX 2174 stock price. Burberry Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Mainfirst. UBS maintained Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Jefferies. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by BNP Paribas. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by JP Morgan. See Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2350.00 New Target: GBX 2650.00 Upgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 2240.00 Unchanged

17/09/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) formed triangle with $24.06 target or 6.00% below today’s $25.60 share price. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) has $477.80M valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 700 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) has risen 0.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.35% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.97% or GBX 42 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2174. About 832,311 shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of 8.94 billion GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It has a 26.61 P/E ratio. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

More notable recent Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Burberry Group plcâ€™s (LON:BRBY) 26% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Burberry Group plc’s (LON:BRBY) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Burberry (LON:BRBY): a high-quality investment? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 67% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Burberry Group plc’s (LON:BRBY) ROE Of 23%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.