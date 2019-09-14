Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) Trades at $25.50 After Triangle; Renasant (RNST) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 0.83% above currents $36.2 stock price. Renasant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. See Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 203,766 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN