Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.