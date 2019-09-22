Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 SEI Investments Company 55 5.50 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.