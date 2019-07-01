Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.10 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.88 N/A 0.07 44.24

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Rand Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Rand Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 16.8%. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.