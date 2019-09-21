Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) Contrasting side by side

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|14.36
|N/A
|0.54
|27.99
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 15.51%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.4%
|3.55%
|7.51%
|14.4%
|12.54%
|19.64%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.
