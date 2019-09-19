Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.38 N/A -0.49 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.03 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.