Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.38
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.03
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
