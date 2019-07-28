Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.03 N/A 0.26 50.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.