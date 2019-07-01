Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.43% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. N/A 25 19.10 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.